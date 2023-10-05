Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England

Tropical Storm Philippe is aiming for Bermuda on a path that would eventually take it to Atlantic Canada and eastern New England

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe aimed for Bermuda on Thursday on a path that would eventually take it to Atlantic Canada and eastern New England.

The storm was located 520 miles (835 kilometers) south of Bermuda on Thursday morning. It had winds of up to 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving north at 10 mph (17 kph).

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda, with forecasters warning of heavy rainfall starting Thursday evening.

Philippe's center is expected to pass near Bermuda on Friday and then approach eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone.

Philippe is a large storm, with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 230 miles (370 kilometers) from its center.

Philippe made landfall in Barbuda late Monday and downed trees and power lines on several islands in the northeast Caribbean, forcing closures of schools, businesses and government offices. The U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday reported major power outages on St. Thomas and St. John, with crews struggling to restore electricity.

Editors' Picks

Bystanders injured in shooting outside downtown Atlanta Greyhound bus station2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Senate Democrats chided for across-the-aisle chumminess
3h ago

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

Atlanta to use shipping containers to house the homeless
4h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave
15h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Luxury brands are coming to Phipps Plaza amid mall renovation
16h ago
The Latest
Jon Fosse, a Norwegian master of spare Nordic writing, wins the Nobel Prize in literature
4m ago
Bedbugs are making France anxious ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics
20m ago
Ukrainian officials say a Russian attack on a village cafe killed 48 people
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top