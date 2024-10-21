Tropical Storm Oscar brings winds and heavy rains to eastern Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar advanced across eastern Cuba early Monday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the island already beleaguered by a massive power outage.

Its maximum sustained winds were blowing at 60 mph (95 kph) early Monday as Oscar moved west-southwest at 5 mph (8 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Oscar made landfall in the eastern province of Guantanamo, near the city of Baracoa, on Sunday evening with winds of 75 mph (120 kph).