Tropical Storm Nora facing, after leaving 1 dead, 7 missing

Mexico's navy said it was searching for six fishermen from the state of Guerrero who were reported missing at sea.

Two rivers overflowed in Puerto Vallarta during the storm Saturday night and flooded part of the center of the town. A torrent of water broke up a bridge and took away part of a small four-story boutique hotel where the dead boy was found Sunday after eight hours of searching. The rest of his family escaped before the collapse, authorities said.

Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro said the missing woman in Puerto Vallarta was lost when surging waters dragged her from her car and swept her away

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Nora would keep dragging along the mainland shore of the gulf and was expected to weaken into a tropical depression by Monday night. Moisture from the storm could bring heavy rains by midweek to the U.S. Southwest and central Rockies, the center said.

The center said some areas along the west coast of Mexico could see rainfall totals from 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) with even more in some spots.