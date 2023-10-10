Tropical Storm Max makes landfall in Mexico as country braces for Lidia

Tropical Storm Max has hit Mexico's southern Pacific coast, as the country braces for a second punch from Tropical Storm Lidia
National & World News
6 hours ago
X

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Max made landfall in Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Monday, as the country braces for a second punch from Tropical Storm Lidia, expected to hit Tuesday as a hurricane in a different part of the country.

Max was located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the resort town of Zihuatanejo with winds of about 60 mph (95 kph) and was moving inland at about 7 mph (11 kph). Mexico's Civil Defense office said Max was causing “torrential” rain in the states of Guerrero and Michoacan. The storm was expected to quickly weaken.

However, the U.S. National Hurricane Center and Mexican authorities warned of the possibility of flash floods from both systems.

Lidia was gaining strength farther north off Mexico’s western Pacific coast and was expected to make landfall Tuesday as a hurricane on a stretch of coast north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta with winds of up to 100 mph (160 kph).

Hurricane warnings were in force for the resort of Puerto Vallarta and the surrounding coast.

Lidia was expected to pass near or over the government-run nature education center on the Islas Marias, but the islands are frequently hit by bad weather and are mostly unpopulated.

On Tuesday, Lidia was located about 375 miles (605 kilometers) southwest of the Islas Marias and was moving east-northeast at 8 mph (13 kph). Its winds increased to about 70 mph (110 kph), but the storm could have winds as high as 100 mph (160 kph) when it makes landfall in Nayarit state around Tuesday.

Authorities in the neighboring state of Sinaloa canceled classes in preparation for the impact.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Family of church deacon Tased by Atlanta officer meets with Fulton DA9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DuPont lawyer: Release of Rome PFAS deal could imperil other settlements
5h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect charged 2 months after 77-year-old’s killing in his Ellenwood home
8h ago

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
11h ago

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
11h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Griffin murder suspect arrested in shooting outside high school football game
13h ago
The Latest
Israel strikes downtown Gaza City and mobilizes 300,000 reservists as war enters fourth...
10m ago
Auto workers begin strike at GM plants in Canada
11m ago
Facing Beijing's threats, Taiwan president says peace 'only option' to resolve political...
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Braves vs. Phillies: What time, how to watch
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top