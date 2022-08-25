ajc logo
X

Tropical storm Ma-on heads to China after hitting Hong Kong

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker installs a waterproof gate at a store in Macao, China, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2022. A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center. (Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker installs a waterproof gate at a store in Macao, China, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2022. A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center. (Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua via AP)

National & World News
By KATIE TAM, Associated Press
2 hours ago
A tropical storm is forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center

HONG KONG (AP) — A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center.

China’s National Meteorological Center said Tropical Storm Ma-on was heading northwest at 30 kilometers (19 miles) per hour and expected to reach the coast of Guangdong province about noon and then weaken as it moves inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan province and northern Vietnam.

The Hong Kong government said that one person had been injured and reports of flooding and a fallen tree had been received. About 140 people had sought refuge in temporary shelters set up in the city, a government news release said. Schools were closed for at least the morning.

On Thursday morning, the Hong Kong Observatory lowered its No. 8 typhoon warning signal to a No. 3 signal, warning of strong winds between 41 and 62 kph (25.4 and 38.5 mph).

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., the operator of the city's stock exchange, said in a statement that it delayed the trading of stocks and derivatives during the morning session. Trading will resume at 1 p.m.

In Guangdong, several cities suspended high-speed rail and ferry service and evacuated workers on offshore projects. The airport in Shenzhen, a Chinese tech center that borders Hong Kong, canceled all flights from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Ma-on, which means horse saddle in Chinese, swept across the northern Philippines earlier this week, injuring at least three people and displacing thousands. Classes were suspended and government offices closed in the capital, Manila.

The storm is hitting China as many areas face severe drought brought on by record-breaking temperatures that have withered crops and reduced electricity and drinking water supplies.

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker installs a waterproof gate at a store in Macao, China, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2022. A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center. (Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker installs a waterproof gate at a store in Macao, China, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2022. A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center. (Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker installs a waterproof gate at a store in Macao, China, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2022. A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center. (Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
People brave strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

People brave strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Combined ShapeCaption
People brave strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Combined ShapeCaption
People brave strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

People brave strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Combined ShapeCaption
People brave strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Combined ShapeCaption
People walks on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

People walks on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Combined ShapeCaption
People walks on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Combined ShapeCaption
People hold an umbrella under strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

People hold an umbrella under strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Combined ShapeCaption
People hold an umbrella under strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Combined ShapeCaption
People brave strong winds on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

People brave strong winds on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Combined ShapeCaption
People brave strong winds on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand at a railing overlooking Victoria Harbor as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

People stand at a railing overlooking Victoria Harbor as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand at a railing overlooking Victoria Harbor as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Credit: Anthony Kwan

Editors' Picks
Police: Johns Creek parents charged after drugs detected in 10-month-old’s blood5h ago
Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
3h ago
Crews battle fire at Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter
2h ago
Police release photo of vehicle involved in SW Atlanta fatal shooting
5h ago
Police release photo of vehicle involved in SW Atlanta fatal shooting
5h ago
Biden kicks off midterm rally in safely Democratic Maryland
30m ago
The Latest
Thai PM suspended while court mulls if he defied term limits
15m ago
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
28m ago
Biden kicks off midterm rally in safely Democratic Maryland
30m ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
9h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
9h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top