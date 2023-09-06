Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into hurricane as it churns in Atlantic toward Caribbean

Tropical Storm Lee is churning through the open waters of the Atlantic and is expected to soon become a hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Lee churned through the open waters of the Atlantic on Wednesday and was expected to soon become a hurricane as it approached the Caribbean.

The storm was located about 1,265 miles (2,040 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center.

It was not forecast to make landfall, but it is projected to pass just northeast of the British Virgin Islands, which is still recovering from hurricanes Maria and Irma that hit in September 2017.

Lee is expected to become a hurricane later Wednesday and develop into a major hurricane in a couple of days.

“Lee continues to strengthen at a quick pace,” the center said, noting the storm is moving over very warm waters and a moist environment.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration warned in August that this year's hurricane season would be above normal. Between 14 to 21 named storms are forecast. Of those, six to 11 could become hurricanes, with two to five of them possibly becoming major hurricanes.

In the Pacific, Jova strengthened into a hurricane far off the southwest coast of Mexico and posed no threat to land. It had 85 mph (140 kph) winds. It was located some 640 miles (1,035 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Baja California and moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Sadly, Braves can’t count on Michael Soroka7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: In defense of prosecutors? Warnings issued on DA oversight law
58m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta school board denies charter school for students with special needs
10h ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Bullets are flying across Georgia and mayors are asking for help
1h ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Bullets are flying across Georgia and mayors are asking for help
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Federal judge reinstates Georgia’s ban on treatments for trans kids
14h ago
The Latest
Hungary's transportation minister gets sharp criticism for comments praising Nazi-allied...
6m ago
Germany holds off Latvia and will next play the USA in the Basketball World Cup...
9m ago
This summer was a global record breaker for the highest heat ever measured...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top