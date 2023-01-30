Tropical storm leaves 30 dead, 20 missing in Madagascar

The storm has damaged infrastructure, with many roads cut by rising waters, landslides and collapsed bridges.

Nearly 33,000 people have had to leave their homes in the Boeny region, in the northwest of the island. Locals say the prices of basic foodstuffs have skyrocketed.

“Prices of vegetables and rice increased a lot after the storm" with the cost of tomatoes quadrupling, said Véronique Mamitiana, a teacher in the city of Mahajanga. "The merchants say it’s because the national road is cut," she said.

Marovoay, 100km (60 miles) further south, was one of the regions worst hit by the storm, with stagnant flood waters still affecting many localities. District leader Tolotriniaina Rakotonindriana said the water level is decreasing very slowly.

“Many houses are still flooded and that is why most of the victims are still in the accommodation sites,” Rakotonindriana added. "Roads are covered with water and we have to travel by canoe.”

Local authorities said essential food supplies are being distributed to help support those in need.

Credit: Alexander Joe Credit: Alexander Joe

Credit: Alexander Joe Credit: Alexander Joe

Credit: Alexander Joe Credit: Alexander Joe