ajc logo
X

Tropical Storm Julia takes aim at Nicaragua

National & World News
1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Julia has formed in the Caribbean Sea, triggering hurricane watches and warnings for Nicaragua and Colombian islands

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean Sea, triggering hurricane watches and warnings for Nicaragua and Colombian islands.

Julia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh) and was moving west at 18 mph (30 kmh).

The storm was about 110 miles west of the northern tip of Colombia’s Guajira Peninsula.

Nicaragua’s government issued a hurricane watch from Bluefields to the Nicaragua-Honduras border.

The storm is forecast to brush by Colombia’s San Andres and Providencia islands on its way to landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday. Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said via Twitter Friday that the government was preparing shelters on the islands.

A greater threat than Julia’s winds, were the five to 10 inches -- even 15 inches in isolated areas -- of rain the storm was expected to dump across Central America.

Its remnants will sweep across Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico, a region already saturated by weeks of heavy rains.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: 2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout45m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: For the first and last time, Harsin brings Auburn to Athens
3h ago

Credit: Chip Towers

‘Stegmania’ offers sneak preview of UGA basketball
6h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Standoff underway between SWAT units, murder suspect in Clayton County
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Standoff underway between SWAT units, murder suspect in Clayton County
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
9h ago
The Latest
Nigeria's Buhari proposes record $47.3B budget for 2023
13m ago
Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks
15m ago
Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law
18m ago
Featured

AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
3h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top