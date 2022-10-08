Tropical Storm Julia strengthens as it heads for Nicaragua

Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased to 65 mph (100 kmh) late Saturday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centered about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of Providencia Island and moving west at 21 mph (33 kph).

Julia was forecast to pass near or over Colombia’s San Andres and Providencia islands Saturday night on its way to landfall in Nicaragua on Sunday morning.