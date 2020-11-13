Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta's deadly path

Eta hit Nicaragua last week as a Category 4 hurricane, killing at least 120 people as torrential rains brought flash floods and landslides to parts of Central America and Mexico. Then it meandered across Cuba, the Florida Keys and around the Gulf of Mexico before slogging ashore again near Cedar Key, Florida, and dashing across Florida and the Carolinas.

The Tampa Bay area was buffeted with gusty winds and rain, and there was one U.S. death linked to Eta: In Bradenton Beach, Mark Mixon stepped into his flooded garage as he was laying sandbags around his home Wednesday evening and was electrocuted, said Jacob Saur, director of public safety for Manatee County.

Earlier, firefighters in Tampa had to rescue around a dozen people who got stuck in storm surge flooding on a boulevard adjacent to the bay. Some vehicles remained on the roadway Thursday. Isolated neighborhoods also experienced enough flooding to evacuate.

Several sailboats broke free from their moorings and washed ashore in Gulfport, Florida, including the vessel where Mo Taggart has lived for two years with her dog. She thinks the boat is a total loss.

“I mean, it was disaster,” Taggart said. “I mean, I came out here. My boat's just up against the seawall, just smashing, smashing ... I need to get another boat. I want to be back on the water, (my dog) wants to be back on the water.”

Eta was the 28th named storm of this year's hurricane season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. Theta, the 29th, was centered Friday south-southeast of the Azores, and moving east with top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

___

This story has been corrected. The meteorologist's name is Sandy LaCorte, not LaCourte.

___

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Associated Press photographer Lynne Sladky and video reporter Cody Jackson contributed to this report from Pinellas County and AP reporter Michelle Liu contributed from Columbia, S.C.

Boats sit on the beach in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Gulfport, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

People drive through flooded areas downtown, the morning after Tropical Storm Eta battered Tampa Bay, leaving damage from flooding and wind in communities throughout, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Gulfport, Fla. (Martha Asencio Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Martha Asencio Rhine Credit: Martha Asencio Rhine

People walk past boats on the beach in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Gulfport, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

A vehicle lists in floodwaters late Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, as Tropical Storm Eta passes Safety Harbor, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Luis Santana Credit: Luis Santana

An entrance to a pier is cordoned off as boats lie along the seawall in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Gulfport, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

The Gulfport Casino is cordoned off as debris covers the sidewalk in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Gulfport, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Leland Holland, of Oldsmar, Fla., inspects the flooded living room of his neighbor, Troy Shiltz, which was flooded overnight Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Flooding is seen at Tampa General Hospital as Tropical Storm Eta sends torrential downpours, storm surge flooding and wind across the Tampa Bay Area on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Luis Santana Credit: Luis Santana

People walk past past boats on the beach in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Gulfport, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Garry Sears, 75, starts the process of cleaning up his garage which was tossed by more than a foot of storm surge which entered the garage overnight at his home on Shore Drive E. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Oldsmar, Fla., in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. The storm dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Pedestrians walk past a damaged pier Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Safety Harbor, Fla. Tropical Storm Eta passed just off the coast of Pinellas County with torrential rain and storm surge. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Chris Urso Credit: Chris Urso

A sailboat is washed ashore in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Madeira Beach, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Debris is strewn across a pedestrian bridge along the shore of the bay Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Safety Harbor, Fla. Tropical Storm Eta passed just off the coast of Pinellas County with torrential rain and storm surge. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Chris Urso Credit: Chris Urso

Otto Lohmann, 87, inspects the remnants of storm surge which entered his utility room and garage overnight at his home in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Oldsmar, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

An 8-inch water line remains on the door of Otto Lohmann's garage, the mark of storm surge which entered his utility room and garage overnight at his home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Oldsmar, Fla., in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. The storm dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Charlotte Fire water rescue stand at the ready on West Blvd. during a heavy rain in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Tropical Storm Eta dumped blustery rain across north Florida after landfall Thursday morning north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area, and then sped out into the Atlantic off of the neighboring coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP) Credit: Jeff Siner Credit: Jeff Siner

A vehicle is submerged in floodwater on Freedom Drive in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Tropical Storm Eta dumped blustery rain across north Florida after landfall Thursday morning north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area, and then sped out into the Atlantic off of the neighboring coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP) Credit: Jeff Siner Credit: Jeff Siner