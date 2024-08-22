Tropical Storm Hone forms in the central Pacific Ocean, Gilma still a Category 3 hurricane

HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Hone formed in the central Pacific Ocean on Thursday on a forecast path that may cross near Hawaii's Big Island, while major Hurricane Gilma remained a Category 3 storm at sea.

Hone had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered about 1,090 miles (1,760 kilometers) east-southeast of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. advisory. It was about 885 miles (1,430 kilometers) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii.

Forecasters said interests in Hawaii should monitor the progress of the storm. The center of Hone could pass near or south of the Big Island this weekend. The system was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).