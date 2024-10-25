Tropical Storm Dana brings heavy rains and strong wind to India's eastern coast

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tropical Storm Dana brought strong winds and heavy rain to India's eastern coast Friday, uprooting trees and bringing a flood risk after nearly 600,000 people evacuated.

The storm made landfall late Thursday night in Odisha state with maximum sustained winds of around 110 kph (68 mph) and gusts up to 120 kph (75 mph), according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Officials told the Press Trust of India news agency the storm would push further into northern Odisha and gradually weaken.

The storm pounded some districts in Odisha and neighboring West Bengal state with heavy downpours as gusty winds brought down trees, local media reported. As of early Friday, there were no deaths nor any major damage reported.