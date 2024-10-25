Nation & World News

Tropical Storm Dana brings heavy rains and strong wind to India's eastern coast

Tropical Storm Dana is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to India’s eastern coast, uprooting trees and bringing a flood risk after nearly 600,000 people evacuated
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel prepare to remove an uprooted tree blocking a road partially on the coast of Bay of Bengal in Balasore district of Odisha state, on India's eastern coastline, where Tropical Storm Dana made landfall late Thursday night, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, India, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo)






NEW DELHI (AP) — Tropical Storm Dana brought strong winds and heavy rain to India's eastern coast Friday, uprooting trees and bringing a flood risk after nearly 600,000 people evacuated.

The storm made landfall late Thursday night in Odisha state with maximum sustained winds of around 110 kph (68 mph) and gusts up to 120 kph (75 mph), according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Officials told the Press Trust of India news agency the storm would push further into northern Odisha and gradually weaken.

The storm pounded some districts in Odisha and neighboring West Bengal state with heavy downpours as gusty winds brought down trees, local media reported. As of early Friday, there were no deaths nor any major damage reported.

Nearly 600,000 people were evacuated from high-risk zones in Odisha earlier in the week, and teams of rescue and aid workers were deployed in preparation for the storm. Schools were closed, more than 200 trains were canceled and flights to and from the capital cities of Odisha and West Bengal were suspended.

Authorities were on high alert for damage in three districts in Odisha, where the weather department forecast a sea surge of around 1 meter (yard), which could further flood low-lying areas.

Climate scientists say severe storms are becoming more frequent in South Asia. Global warming driven by planet-heating gases has caused them to become more extreme and unpredictable.

India's eastern coasts have long been prone to cyclones, but the number of intense storms is increasing along the country's coast. 2023 was India's deadliest cyclone season in recent years, killing 523 people and costing an estimated $2.5 billion in damage.

A woman helps another to wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rain following tropical storm Dana, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)







Uprooted trees block a road partially on the coast of Bay of Bengal in Balasore district of Odisha state, on India's eastern coastline, where Tropical Storm Dana made landfall late Thursday night, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, India, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo)







Men remove an uprooted tree on the coast of Bay of Bengal in Balasore district of Odisha state, on India's eastern coastline, where Tropical Storm Dana made landfall late Thursday night, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, India, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo)







Evacuated families sit in a shelter in Dhamra town, on the coast of Bay of Bengal in Bhadrak district of Odisha state, on India's eastern coastline, where Tropical Storm Dana made landfall late Thursday night, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, India, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo)







Hand-rickshaw pullers wait for customers on a waterlogged street during heavy rain following tropical storm Dana, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)







A man untangles fallen overhead cables on the coast of Bay of Bengal in Balasore district of Odisha state, on India's eastern coastline, where Tropical Storm Dana made landfall late Thursday night, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, India, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo)







An overturned tin shed and other debris is strewn on a road on the coast of Bay of Bengal in Balasore district of Odisha state, on India's eastern coastline, where Tropical Storm Dana made landfall late Thursday night, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, India, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo)







A hand-rickshaw putter waits for customers amidst a waterlogged street during heavy rain following tropical storm Dana, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)







A hand-rickshaw puller carries passengers during heavy rain following tropical storm Dana, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)







