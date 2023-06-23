X

Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Cindy has formed behind Tropical Storm Bret

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Cindy has formed behind Tropical Storm Bret, in the first case of two storms in the tropical Atlantic in June since record keeping began, forecasters said Friday.

The historic event signals an early and aggressive start to the Atlantic hurricane season that began June 1 and whose peak usually runs from mid-August to mid-October. Forecasters blamed unusually high sea temperatures for the rare development.

Cindy is expected to remain a tropical storm as it heads northeast into open waters.

Meanwhile, Bret brought winds, heavy rain and swells of up to 15 feet (4.5 meters) early Friday to islands in the eastern Caribbean that shut down to prepare for potential landslides and flooding. Officials in the French Caribbean island of Martinique said they were searching for four people who apparently were aboard a lifeboat after their catamaran sank during the storm.

Power outages were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with at least 130 people seeking protection in government shelters as the storm washed away one home and caused severe damage to several others, according to officials.

Authorities in Barbados said they received more than a dozen reports of damage across the island, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.

The storm's center was west of St. Vincent and moving west into open waters at 18 mph (30 kph). Its maximum sustained winds were 60 mph (95 kph).

Airports, businesses, schools and offices closed on St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and other islands by midday Thursday.

Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, had urged people to go to shelters if they believed their home might not withstand the strong winds and heavy rains.

“These storms can turn around fairly quickly,” he said.

Forecasters had warned that the storm might pass directly over St. Lucia, which is north of St. Vincent, but its path shifted south.

“Protect your lives, property and livelihoods,” urged Prime Minister Philip Pierre on St. Lucia.

Authorities in St. Lucia opened one shelter at the request of some residents who feared their homes would not withstand the storm.

A tropical storm warning was still in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rainfall of 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) was forecast from the French island of Guadeloupe south to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including Barbados, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Dangerous surf was also a possibility, the center warned.

Bret was expected to lose strength after entering the eastern Caribbean Sea and was forecast to dissipate by the weekend.

Meanwhile, Cindy's maximum sustained winds were around 45 mph (75 kph) early Friday, and forecasts called for some strengthening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast 12 to 17 named storms for this year’s hurricane season. It said between five and nine of those storms could become hurricanes, including up to four major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy Allen Welty-Green

Credit: Courtesy Allen Welty-Green

EXCLUSIVE | The Dancer: An unexpected finale9h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

One year after Roe overturned, no action in Congress on abortion
2h ago

Credit: Jim Galloway

Slavery leader’s Black, white heirs unbury the past at Georgia estate
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL Trial: Young Thug drops new album from jail
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL Trial: Young Thug drops new album from jail
7h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks pick guard Kobe Bufkin in first round of NBA draft
7h ago
The Latest
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason...
9m ago
Paris climate summit ends without a deal on global tax on shipping
14m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street points lower in premarket as rate hike anxiety carries...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy Patricia Murphy

AJC's Patricia Murphy setting out for another Georgia Politics Road Trip
2h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Art of the Brick, Paranormal Cirque III...
20h ago
WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top