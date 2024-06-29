Tropical Storm Beryl forms in the Atlantic Ocean, blowing toward the Caribbean Sea

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Beryl formed Friday in the Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen into the year's first hurricane before it reaches the Caribbean Sea early next week.

Beryl is the second named storm in what is predicted to be a busy hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic. Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Alberto came ashore in northeast Mexico with heavy rains that resulted in four deaths.

Beryl was moving westward Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It had top sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph). A tropical storm is defined by sustained winds between 39 mph and 73 mph (62 kph and 117 kph). Winds above that make it a hurricane.