Tropical Storm Beatriz is getting stronger off Mexico's Pacific coast

National & World News
21 minutes ago
X
Tropical Storm Beatriz is strengthening off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and may be a hurricane by late Friday

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Beatriz is strengthening off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and may grow into a hurricane by late Friday that will dump heavy rain on several southern Mexican states.

Beatriz was about 95 miles (155 kilometers) southwest of Acapulco early Friday and moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kmh) with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kmh), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Zihuatanejo to Playa Perula. The storm is expected to slow its forward movement and dump heavy rain as it scrapes along several southern Mexican states over the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 60 miles (95 kilometers) from the center. As much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain could fall on southern Mexico, potentially causing flash floods, and dangerous storm surge and rip currents are possible, the forecasters said.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Adrian continued to spin away from land into the open Pacific. Late Thursday it was about 440 miles (705 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kmh). Its maximum sustained winds strengthened to 90 mph (150 kmh), but the storm posed no threat to land.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Families sue Georgia challenging law banning treatment for trans minors5h ago

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Kemp puts additional $5.7M into seemingly endless water wars legal fight
10h ago

Credit: JESSICA McGOWAN / jmcgowan@ajc.com

Christine King Farris, MLK’s last sibling, has died
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia join Ronald Acuña Jr. as NL All-Star starters
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia join Ronald Acuña Jr. as NL All-Star starters
8h ago

Credit: Photo provided by DeKalb County School District

Devon Horton starts as DeKalb’s superintendent amid hope and skepticism
11h ago
The Latest
Stock market today: World shares are mostly higher after strong data lift Wall St...
29m ago
A California scholar's research into a flowering shrub took him to Mexico and a violent...
47m ago
600 arrested and 200 police officers hurt on France's 3rd night of protests over teen's...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

End of an era: Bill Thorn has run in every AJC Peachtree Road Race, but not this year
14h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
19h ago
What Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action ruling means to Georgia students
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top