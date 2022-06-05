ajc logo
Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds

Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

National & World News
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is headed toward Bermuda after dumping rain on Florida, flooding some roads

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, gained a bit more force as it headed toward Bermuda on Sunday after dumping rain on parts of Florida, flooding some roads.

Alex reached tropical storm force after strengthening off Florida's east coast early Sunday.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) that Alex's maximum sustained winds had increased to 60 mph (95 kph) and was centered about 550 miles (890 kilometers) west of Bermuda.

It was moving to the east-northeast at a brisk 23 mph (37 kph) and was expected to pass near or just north of Bermuda on Monday and a tropical storm warning was in effect there. Forecasters said it could bring 2 to 3 inches (50 to 75 mm) of rain across Bermuda late Sunday and Monday.

Parts of South Florida experienced road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during these conditions is not recommended. It's better to wait. Turn around, don't drown," the city of Miami tweeted.

The city was towing stranded vehicles from flooded roadways.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the storm tested the system of drainage pumps the city recently installed as climate change has increasingly made flooding an issue in the low-lying area.

“We moved the water off pretty quickly, but in some areas, obviously, it was really challenging,” Gelber said. “There were some problems getting through on some streets, one of the main arteries was unpassable, but by and large water is dissipating.”

Alex partially emerged from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which slammed into Mexico's Pacific Coast last week, killing at least nine people and leaving five missing.

In Cuba, the storm killed three people, damaged dozens of homes in Havana and cut off electricity in some areas, according to authorities. Heavy rainfall continued Saturday, but was diminishing as the weather system moved away from the island.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

This story corrects that the storm formed over the Atlantic, not Gulf of Mexico, and also fixes lowered official death toll in Mexico to nine.

Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)
Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)
Credit: Daniel A. Varela

A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Furniture and plants from the RedBar Brickell bar litter the sidewalk after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Furniture and plants from the RedBar Brickell bar litter the sidewalk after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
Credit: Pedro Portal

Furniture and plants from the RedBar Brickell bar litter the sidewalk after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

A man crosses the flooded intersection near Southwest Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

A man crosses the flooded intersection near Southwest Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)
Credit: Daniel A. Varela

A man crosses the flooded intersection near Southwest Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Debris litters the pavement as water levels recede after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Debris litters the pavement as water levels recede after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
Credit: Pedro Portal

Debris litters the pavement as water levels recede after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)
Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

A woman walks her dog during a brief pause of heavy rain, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Miami. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

A woman walks her dog during a brief pause of heavy rain, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Miami. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Credit: Marta Lavandier

A woman walks her dog during a brief pause of heavy rain, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Miami. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

