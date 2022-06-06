ajc logo
X

Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain

Furniture and plants from the RedBar Brickell bar litter the sidewalk after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Furniture and plants from the RedBar Brickell bar litter the sidewalk after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

National & World News
26 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Alex is heading for a close pass by Bermuda on Monday after deluging parts of Florida and causing three deaths in Cuba

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a close pass by Bermuda on Monday after deluging parts of Florida and causing three deaths in Cuba.

Alex strengthened some over the Atlantic after becoming a tropical storm early Sunday when it moved over the Altantic following its trek across Florida, where it left streets flooded and motorists stranded in some cities Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Alex had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) late Sunday. It was centered about 245 miles (395 kilometers) west of Bermuda and moving to the east-northeast at a brisk 28 mph (44 kph).

The storm was expected to pass just north of Bermuda on Monday. A tropical storm warning was in effect on the island, where forecasters said it could drop 1 to 2 inches (25 to 50 mm) of rain from late Sunday into Monday.

Bermuda's national security minister, Michael Weeks, said emergency services were monitoring the storm.

The storm system earlier killed three people in Cuba, damaged dozens of homes in Havana and knocked out electricity in some areas, authorities reported.

Parts of South Florida experienced road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the storm tested the system of drainage pumps the city recently installed as climate change has increasingly made flooding an issue in the low-lying area.

“We moved the water off pretty quickly, but in some areas, obviously, it was really challenging,” Gelber said.

Alex partially emerged from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which made landfall on on Mexico's southern Pacific Coast last week, killing at least nine people and leaving five missing as it moved over land.

The storm's apperance was unusually early for t he Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began last Tuesday, but it is not unprecedented for Florida.

Combined ShapeCaption
Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined ShapeCaption
Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined ShapeCaption
Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
A man crosses the flooded intersection near Southwest Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

A man crosses the flooded intersection near Southwest Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined ShapeCaption
A man crosses the flooded intersection near Southwest Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined ShapeCaption
Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Combined ShapeCaption
Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Combined ShapeCaption
Debris litters the pavement as water levels recede after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Pedro Portal

Debris litters the pavement as water levels recede after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Pedro Portal

Combined ShapeCaption
Debris litters the pavement as water levels recede after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Pedro Portal

Credit: Pedro Portal

Combined ShapeCaption
A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined ShapeCaption
A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined ShapeCaption
Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined ShapeCaption
Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman walks her dog during a brief pause of heavy rain, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Miami. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

A woman walks her dog during a brief pause of heavy rain, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Miami. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman walks her dog during a brief pause of heavy rain, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Miami. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
A person a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

A person a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined ShapeCaption
A person a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined ShapeCaption
A horse pulls a buggy with passengers through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

A horse pulls a buggy with passengers through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined ShapeCaption
A horse pulls a buggy with passengers through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined ShapeCaption
Volunteers push a boat through a street flooded by heavy rains, to go and rescue a neighbor who is unable to leave his home on his own, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Volunteers push a boat through a street flooded by heavy rains, to go and rescue a neighbor who is unable to leave his home on his own, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined ShapeCaption
Volunteers push a boat through a street flooded by heavy rains, to go and rescue a neighbor who is unable to leave his home on his own, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Editors' Picks
A pro-Herschel Walker gas giveaway fuels Democratic outrage10h ago
Atlanta rapper Trouble shot, killed in Rockdale County; police ID suspect
6h ago
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say
8h ago
3 historic Morrow homes destroyed in weekend blaze; arson suspected
7h ago
3 historic Morrow homes destroyed in weekend blaze; arson suspected
7h ago
Nia Coffey’s double-double helps Dream defeat Fever 75-66
5h ago
The Latest
Jennifer Lopez, 'Spider-Man' highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards
9m ago
Election 2022: Primaries shift focus to control of US House
17m ago
2022 midterms: What to watch in primaries in 7 states
18m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top