Trop boss makes 4 of 9 Atlantic City casinos run by women

Grace has more than 20 years' experience in the casino industry, most recently having served as vice president and assistant general manager at Caesars Entertainment’s Horseshoe Baltimore property.

In that role, she helped oversee several expansion projects included the launch of multiple celebrity chef outlets, an extensive renovation of The Marketplace casual dining area, and the opening of The Terrace, a $15 million outdoor gambling and entertainment venue.

Before joining the gambling industry, she spent nine years on Wall Street and held management roles in both technology and diversity and inclusion.

She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Virginia Darden School and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electrical engineering from Stony Brook University.

So far this year, Tropicana ranks fourth out of the city's nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, with $138 million. That figure is down more than 42% from the first eight months of last year, but this year the coronavirus pandemic forced Atlantic City's casinos to shut down from mid-March until early July.

