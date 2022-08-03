BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on securing access to reproductive health care
ajc logo
X

Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

National & World News
1 hour ago
A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report.

The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a semitruck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, which is the heart of Florida's Space Coast. The truck driver used her semi to steer the golf cart driver to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.

Once on the shoulder, the truck driver grabbed the keys to the golf cart as the woman tried to drive away. Once troopers arrived at the scene, the woman started arguing with them and insisted she needed her bag. Inside the bag, troopers found an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey, authorities said.

Interstate 95, which stretches up and down the East Coast, is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Editors' Picks
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal4h ago
Atlanta City Council OKs more funding to support Forest Cove tenants
2h ago
Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school
6m ago
Sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home
24m ago
Sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home
24m ago
Can the Braves win it again? Yes. Will they? Um ...
2h ago
The Latest
Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion
5m ago
Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer loses reelection after Trump vote
11m ago
Scenic California river hamlet razed by deadly wildfire
12m ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
14h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top