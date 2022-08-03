Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a semitruck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, which is the heart of Florida's Space Coast. The truck driver used her semi to steer the golf cart driver to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.