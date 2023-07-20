Trimmed trees outside LA studio become flashpoint for striking Hollywood writers and actors

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

National & World News
By JEFF TURNER – Associated Press
24 minutes ago
X
A row of tightly trimmed ficus trees along a stretch of sidewalk outside Universal Studios has become a hot spot in the face-off between Hollywood studios and striking screenwriters and actors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A row of tightly trimmed ficus trees along a stretch of sidewalk outside Universal Studios has become a hot spot in the face-off between Hollywood studios and striking screenwriters and actors.

Some members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Writers Guild of America unions — along with sympathetic local politicians — think the studio purposely pruned the trees in an effort to remove a source of shade for workers picketing under the hot Southern California sun. They gathered regardless on Wednesday, with one woman wearing a green wreath on her head and holding a sign depicting a full, untrimmed tree under the words "Never Forget."

“Universal, get your ducks in order. We don’t want to see any more shady nonsense because the people are watching,” said Konstantine Anthony, a SAG-AFTRA member and the Democratic mayor of nearby Burbank.

Burbank's city limits don’t include the stretch of Barham Boulevard where the trees were trimmed, which is part of Los Angeles. Anthony said he had consulted with Los Angeles political leaders about the trimming.

“We can’t find any work orders done for this particular tree trimming, which is problematic because in Southern California we have a lot of laws governing trees,” he said. “Normally, you don’t trim until October, and in fact, the exact same style and type of tree about 200 feet this way are not trimmed. But those aren’t providing shade to the picketers, are they?”

Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman, whose district includes Universal City, said in a statement that no permits had been issued for tree trimming at the site. City Controller Kenneth Mejia said his office was investigating the issue.

An NBCUniversal spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that it knew the trimming had “created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention.” The studio said it was working to provide some shade coverage for picketers.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

State board gives school districts leeway in Milestones’ impact on grades5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

AJC issues corrections in UGA football program story
9h ago

Higher truck weights mean added restrictions for 700-plus Georgia bridges
7h ago

Credit: TNS

UPS, Teamsters to resume contract negotiations next week
6h ago

Credit: TNS

UPS, Teamsters to resume contract negotiations next week
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia plans to cancel registrations of 191,000 inactive voters
14h ago
The Latest
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as scorching heat and floods sock other...
7m ago
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people ahead of Women's World Cup tournament
12m ago
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about 'slow-walking' of the Hunter Biden case
30m ago
Featured

Credit: John Kuntz / Special to the AJC

The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
7h ago
Recipe for tomato season: Tomato Galette, the simpler cousin to Tomato pie
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top