Tribune agrees to purchase by hedge fund for $630 million

Tribune Publishing Co., which owns the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, the Baltimore Sun and other newspapers, said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its shares to Alden for $17.25 apiece, in cash.

Alden became Tribune Publishing’s largest shareholder in 2019; it holds a 32% stake. Alden owns one of the country’s largest newspaper chains and is known for consolidation and cuts in fixed costs, including newsroom jobs, to squeeze out profits. Its papers include the Boston Herald, the Denver Post and the San Jose Mercury News.