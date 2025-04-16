Tribeca Festival sets lineup with Miley Cyrus, Billy Joel and Eddie Vedder

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2025 Tribeca Festival will feature a medley of music stars, including Billy Joel, Miley Cyrus and Eddie Vedder, in its 24th edition.

The annual New York festival, which in 2022 dropped "Film" from its name, unveiled the lineup Wednesday. The festival, which runs June 4-15, kicks off with the premiere of "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin's two-part HBO documentary on the 75-year-old singer.

Also premiering at Tribeca will be Cyrus ' visual album "Something Beautiful," which she co-directed; "Matter of Time," a documentary of a benefit performance by Vedder; "Billy Idol Should Be Dead," with a performance to follow from Idol; "Depeche Mode: M," a concert film of the band's 2023 Mexico City performance; and "Move Ya Body: The Birth of House," by "The Inspection" filmmaker Elegance Bratton.