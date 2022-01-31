Trial underway for Florida's GOP voting restrictions law

It also requires a driver's license number, state ID number or last four digits of a Social Security number to request a mail ballot. A request for a mail ballot is only valid for the next general election rather than two general election cycles, under another of the law's many provisions. Supporters of the law argued the changes were necessary to preserve election security.

During Monday's hearing, Cecile Scoon, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, told the judge that the law needlessly dissuades voters from casting ballots after an election in which people heavily used mail voting without issue.

“It's just limitations on ways to vote for fears of things that are not happening," she said.

Nationally, Democrats have failed to unite behind federal voting rights legislation that Democratic President Joe Biden, civil rights leaders and other proponents have argued is vital to protecting Democracy in the U.S amid the new state rules.

The most recent push collapsed in January, when Democrats could not persuade holdout senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both Democrats, to change the Senate procedures on a voting package and allow a simple majority to advance it.

The Florida trial is expected to last two weeks, though Judge Walker on Monday signaled it could go longer.