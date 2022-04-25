Trial to begin in lawsuit over death of UVA lacrosse player

The civil trial is expected to include many of the same witnesses, although many of them are expected to testify in videotaped depositions instead of in person.

Huguely’s attorney, Matthew Green, said the defense will acknowledge that Huguely’s assault and battery caused Love’s death and that her family is entitled to compensatory damages in an amount to be decided by the jury. But he said the defense does not believe punitive damages are appropriate.

Green said Huguely is expected to testify. He said Huguely will be brought to court from prison on the day he is scheduled to testify, but not on the other days of the trial.