Trial opens in deadly collapse of Italy's Morandi Bridge

In April, a Genoa judge approved plea bargain requests by both the highway company, Autostrade per Italia, and the Spea engineering company, to pay 29 million euros ($33 million) to the Italian government in exchange for avoiding a trial.

The lawyer for former Austostrade CEO Giovanni Castellucci, who is among the defendants, said the trial would show that the bridge collapsed not as a result of maintenance negligence but due to an original “construction defect.”

“This is why 43 people died in a terrifying and absurd way,” lawyer Giovanni Paolo Accinni told reporters Thursday outside the Genoa tribunal, the LaPresse news agency reported.

A replacement bridge, designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano, a Genoa native, features 43 lamps in memory of people who perished.

The governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, said the start of the trial was important for the region but also relatives of the 43 victims.

“Starting today, justice and truth are closer and we hope will arrive quickly,” Toti wrote on Facebook. “It's the only way to rebuild the trust between citizens and the state that collapsed on that Godforsaken Aug. 14.”

After the collapse, the Italian government forged a deal in which the Benetton fashion family agreed to sell its ownership stake in Autostrade.

___

Winfield reported from Rome.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Cars are blocked on the Morandi highway bridge after a section of it collapsed, in Genoa, northern Italy, on Aug. 14, 2018. Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday, July 7, 2022, for the 2018 collapse of Genoa’s Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people.The defendants include former executives and experts of the company that manages many of Italy’s bridges and highways, as well as former officials of the transport and infrastructure ministry. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption FILE - Cars are blocked on the Morandi highway bridge after a section of it collapsed, in Genoa, northern Italy, on Aug. 14, 2018. Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday, July 7, 2022, for the 2018 collapse of Genoa’s Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people.The defendants include former executives and experts of the company that manages many of Italy’s bridges and highways, as well as former officials of the transport and infrastructure ministry. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 file photo showing a view of the Morandi highway bridge that collapsed in Genoa, northern Italy. Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday, July 7, 2022, for the 2018 collapse of Genoa's Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption FILE - A Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 file photo showing a view of the Morandi highway bridge that collapsed in Genoa, northern Italy. Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday, July 7, 2022, for the 2018 collapse of Genoa's Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Judge Paolo Lepri, center, gestures during the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Judge Paolo Lepri, center, gestures during the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Judge Paolo Lepri gestures during the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Judge Paolo Lepri gestures during the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption A Lawyer attends the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption A Lawyer attends the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Lawyers attend the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Lawyers attend the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Lawyers attend the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Lawyers attend the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Lawyers attend the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Lawyers attend the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption An Italian Carabiniere, paramilitary police officer, enters inside the court room during the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption An Italian Carabiniere, paramilitary police officer, enters inside the court room during the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Lawyers and Judges attend the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Lawyers and Judges attend the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Relatives of the Morandi bridge collapse victims follow the start of the trial at the Genoa's Palace of Justice, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Relatives of the Morandi bridge collapse victims follow the start of the trial at the Genoa's Palace of Justice, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Giovanni Paolo Accinni, lawyer of former CEO of Atlantia Giovanni Castellucci, talks to journalists outside the Genoa's Palace of Justice on the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Giovanni Paolo Accinni, lawyer of former CEO of Atlantia Giovanni Castellucci, talks to journalists outside the Genoa's Palace of Justice on the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Members of an Italian association for consumer protection, hold boxes containing documents as they wait outside the Genoa's Palace of Justice during the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Members of an Italian association for consumer protection, hold boxes containing documents as they wait outside the Genoa's Palace of Justice during the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Italian Finance police officers stands outside the Genoa's Palace of Justice on the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Italian Finance police officers stands outside the Genoa's Palace of Justice on the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Gianluca Ardini, who survived to the Morandi bridge collapse, stands outside the Palace of Justice on opening of the first hearing of the trial, in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Gianluca Ardini, who survived to the Morandi bridge collapse, stands outside the Palace of Justice on opening of the first hearing of the trial, in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Paola Vicini, right, and Maria Grazia Lonigro, mothers of Mirko Vicini and Luigi Matti Altadonna, two of the 43 victims, greet each other outside the the Genoa's Palace of Justice on opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse,Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Paola Vicini, right, and Maria Grazia Lonigro, mothers of Mirko Vicini and Luigi Matti Altadonna, two of the 43 victims, greet each other outside the the Genoa's Palace of Justice on opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse,Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption Paola Vicini, right, and Maria Grazia Lonigro, mothers of Mirko Vicini and Luigi Matti Altadonna, two of the 43 victims greet each other outside the the Genoa's Palace of Justice on opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse,Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption Paola Vicini, right, and Maria Grazia Lonigro, mothers of Mirko Vicini and Luigi Matti Altadonna, two of the 43 victims greet each other outside the the Genoa's Palace of Justice on opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse,Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A general view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday, July 7, 2022, for the 2018 collapse of Genoa’s Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people.The defendants include former executives and experts of the company that manages many of Italy’s bridges and highways, as well as former officials of the transport and infrastructure ministry. (AP Photo/Nicola Marfisi) Credit: Nicola Marfisi Credit: Nicola Marfisi Combined Shape Caption FILE - A general view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday, July 7, 2022, for the 2018 collapse of Genoa’s Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people.The defendants include former executives and experts of the company that manages many of Italy’s bridges and highways, as well as former officials of the transport and infrastructure ministry. (AP Photo/Nicola Marfisi) Credit: Nicola Marfisi Credit: Nicola Marfisi

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 file photo cars are blocked on the Morandi highway bridge after a section of it collapsed, in Genoa, northern Italy. Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday, July 7, 2022, for the 2018 collapse of Genoa's Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 file photo cars are blocked on the Morandi highway bridge after a section of it collapsed, in Genoa, northern Italy. Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday, July 7, 2022, for the 2018 collapse of Genoa's Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni