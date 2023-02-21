Trial opens for former Kosovo fighter accused of war crimes

The defendant, Pjetёr Shala, insists he is innocent and has pleaded not guilty to four charges of war crimes at the European Union-backed Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a court that is part of the Kosovo legal system but based in the Netherlands.

Later this year, the court is scheduled to begin the trial of Kosovo ex-President Hashim Thaci on charges including murder for his alleged role in atrocities as a guerrilla leader during the 1998-99 war. He denies all charges.