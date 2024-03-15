Trial of former Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn over diesel scandal set to start in September

BERLIN (AP) — Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn is to go on trial in September on charges of fraud and market manipulation linked to the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, a German court said Friday.

The state court in Braunschweig said the trial in what were originally two separate cases will start on Sept. 3. It added in a statement that it has scheduled 89 court sessions through September 2025.

Winterkorn, now 76, has denied wrongdoing. Proceedings against him have been delayed because of health problems.