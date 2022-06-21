Trial of Elizabeth Holmes' partner, ex-lover nears climax

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have portrayed Balwani as a ruthless accomplice who helped Holmes swindle investors. At one point, they charged, Balwani oversaw the Theranos lab that covered up serious flaws in a the company's blood-testing technology thatcould have jeopardized the lives of patients.

Holmes' bold claims for Theranos helped make her a Silicon Valley star — a rich one, too, with a paper fortune of $4.5 billion based on the company's success in fundraising and brokering business deals based on Holmes' promise that Theranos would revolutionize health care. Holmes boasted the company had developed a technology that could scan for more than 200 potential health problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.

Balwani began dating Holmes around the same time she started Theranos, and then began providing her business advice drawn from his previous success that included selling a technology startup that made him rich. Their relationship was a focal point of a Hulu TV series, "The Dropout," about Holmes'' rise and fall that was released shortly before the trial began, complicating efforts to pick out an unbiased jury.

During her trial, Holmes took the witness stand and at one point tearfully accused Balwani of being a domineering figure in her life who subjected her to emotional and sexual abuse. One of Balwani's other attorneys vehemently denied those allegations during Holmes' trial. Balwani's lawyers have urged jurors in the current trial to discard anything they may have previously read or heard of Holmes' allegations.

There had been speculation that that Holmes might return to court to testify against Balwani during his trial, but it never happened. Unlike Holmes, Balwani opted against testifying in his own defense during his trial.