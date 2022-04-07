Trial is ordered for 59 in deadly collapse of Genoa bridge

Forty-three people were killed when a large section of the Morandi Bridge broke off during a violent rainstorm on Aug. 14, 2018, on the eve of Italy’s big summer holiday. Charges against the defendants include multiple manslaughter and making false statements.

Italy's Rai state TV, reporting from the Genoa courthouse, said trial will begin July 7. It took Judge Paola Faggioni two hours to read aloud all the reasons why she was denying various objections raised by defendants’ lawyers before she ordered the trial.