Trial date set for white supremacist who targeted Black shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket

“Why do you need so much time?” Zeneta Everhart, whose son, Zaire, was shot in the neck but survived, asked after the hearing. “To me it's just annoying to keep hearing them push for more time ... Just get on it with already.”

Gendron, 20, is already serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism in the 2022 attack.

New York does not have capital punishment, but the Justice Department announced in January that it would seek the death penalty in the separate federal case.

Vilardo set a series of filing and hearing dates between now and the trial's start for preliminary legal challenges, including any defense challenges to the constitutionality of the death penalty.

Prosecutors estimated they will need three to four months to select a jury for the capital punishment case. The trial itself is expected to last five to six weeks.