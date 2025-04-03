Breaking: MARTA to start Five Points Station renovation in May
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trey McBride agrees to 4-year deal with Cardinals, keeping him with team through 2029

Star tight end Trey McBride has agreed to a four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as the franchise locks up one of the NFL’s best young players through the 2029 season
FILE - Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,File)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Star tight end Trey McBride has agreed to a four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as the franchise locks up one of the NFL's best young players through the 2029 season.

The Cardinals confirmed the signing on Thursday. Multiple reports say the deal is worth $76 million over the four seasons, including $43 million guaranteed, which would make him the league's highest-paid tight end.

The 25-year-old was a second-round pick out of Colorado State and he's improved dramatically each season. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2024 after catching 111 passes for 1,146 yards, finishing second in the league for a tight end in both categories.

McBride's 221 career catches are the most for a tight end in his first three seasons in league history, surpassing George Kittle's mark of 216 from 2017 to 2019.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during their NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb,File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

Credit: AP

Patriots trade QB Milton to Cowboys, giving Dallas a new backup behind Dak Prescott

Chance McMillian scores 14 points in a losing cause for Texas Tech in his return from an injury

Michigan State's Holloman, Booker, Michigan's Donaldson enter transfer portal, St. John's adds Sanon

The Latest

Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, April 3 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Credit: AP

Red Sox beneift the most from the new dimensions in Baltimore in Camden Yards' first series of 2025

8m ago

Trump’s tariff push is a race against time, and potential voter backlash

10m ago

Trump's tariffs have launched global trade wars. Here's a timeline of how we got here

13m ago

Featured

An aerial image shows the Atlanta skyline on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?

A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.

Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections

Opponents of the law enforcement training center, known to some as "Cop City," told the AJC they promise to be a thorn in the side for Mayor Andre Dickens as he campaigns.

Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport

TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.