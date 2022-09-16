ajc logo
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks after touring the IRS New Carrolton Federal Building, Sept. 15, 2022, in Lanham, Md. The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, otherwise known as the digital dollar. It's a step that administration officials said would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press
The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system.

The White House said on Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. "advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest."

“Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen said on a Thursday call with reporters laying out some of the findings of the reports.

Central bank digital currencies differ from existing digital money available to the general public, such as the balance in a bank account, because they would be a direct liability of the Federal Reserve, not a commercial bank.

According to the Atlantic Council nonpartisan think tank, 105 countries representing more than 95% of global gross domestic product already are exploring or have created a central bank digital currency. The council found that the U.S. and the U.K. are far behind in creating a digital dollar or its equivalent.

Treasury, the Justice Department, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other agencies were tasked with contributing to reports that would address various concerns about the risks, development and usage of digital assets. Several reports will come out in the next weeks and months.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers have submitted various pieces of legislation to regulate cryptocurrency and other digital assets.

The director of the National Economic Council, Brian Deese, told reporters that "we've seen in recent months substantial turmoil in cryptocurrency markets and these events really highlight how, without proper oversight, cryptocurrencies risk harming everyday Americans' financial stability and our national security."

“It is why this administration believes that now more than ever," he said, "prudent regulation of cryptocurrencies is needed.”

Follow the AP's coverage of cryptocurrency at https://apnews.com/hub/cryptocurrency.

The late Ellen Partridge with former students Patti Keeble Manion and Joseph Jarrell, both of whom credit her with inspiring them to also become teachers. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Contributed

A teacher honors educator who inspired him, Ellen Partridge
1h ago
