Breaking: S&P 500 soars 7% after Trump pauses some of his tariffs
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Treasury Department hits Iran with new sanctions targeting its nuclear program ahead of Oman talks

The U
The Treasury Department building is seen, March 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Treasury Department building is seen, March 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S Treasury Department on Wednesday issued new sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear program, just days before senior American and Iranian officials are expected to hold talks in the Middle East sultanate of Oman.

Five entities and one person based in Iran are cited in the new sanctions for their support of Iran’s nuclear program. The designated groups include the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and subordinates Iran Centrifuge Technology Company, Thorium Power Company, Pars Reactors Construction and Development Company and Azarab Industries Co.

"The Iranian regime's reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons remains a grave threat to the United States and a menace to regional stability and global security," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. "Treasury will continue to leverage our tools and authorities to disrupt any attempt by Iran to advance its nuclear program and its broader destabilizing agenda."

The new sanctions come as President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he was dispatching senior envoys to hold direct talks with Iran about its nuclear program, while warning the Iranians they would be in "great danger" if the talks don't succeed in persuading them to abandon their nuclear weapons program.

For its part, Tehran confirmed talks would happen but insisted they would be indirect discussions through a mediator.

The United States is increasingly concerned as Tehran is closer than ever to a workable weapon.

The U.S. and other world powers in 2015 reached a long-term, comprehensive nuclear agreement that limited Tehran’s enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

But Trump unilaterally withdraw the U.S. from the nuclear agreement in 2018, calling it the "worst deal ever."

Iran and the U.S., under President Joe Biden, held indirect negotiations in Vienna in 2021 aimed at restoring the nuclear deal. But those talks, and others between Tehran and European nations, failed to reach any agreement.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Tehran's nuclear research reactor is seen at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Sept. 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Credit: AP

Long, fraught timeline of tensions between Iran and the US as nuclear negotiations approach

Trump threatens more tariffs on China as global markets shudder over how much pain economy can take

Netanyahu-Trump meeting reveals unexpected gaps on key issues

The Latest

FILE - France's Dominique Malonga, right, shoots as Nigeria's Amy Elizabeth Balogun defends in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, Pool File)

Credit: AP

France's Dominique Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Paige Bueckers goes No. 1

6m ago

Appeals court clears the way for the Trump administration to fire thousands of probationary workers

7m ago

The Latest: Stocks surge after Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs but raises taxes on China

7m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizers George Turner and Steven Smalls at the Tybee Pier on March 6, 2025 on Tybee Island, GA.(Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.

HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.

Updates from Augusta National: After 88 years, a first — twins competing in the same Masters

The Masters Par 3 Contest begins Wednesday at noon at Augusta National Golf Club. Here's how to watch

1m ago

Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive

Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.