Treasury borrowing drops but could rise with new COVID aid

Treasury officials said that rather than guess the size of the next relief package, they decided to include only borrowing projections for what has already passed Congress. That means if another measure is approved, Treasury will end up borrowing more than is currently projecting.

The projected $274 billion in borrowing for the January-March quarter would be the smallest quarterly borrowing total since the $40 billion borrowed in the April-June quarter of 2019. The government's borrowing needs are typically lower in the April-June period because of the billions of dollars in income taxes collected in that period.

The government is projecting that it will need to borrow $95 billion in the April-June quarter this year but that amount does not include any increased borrowing needs from a new virus relief package.