Treason trial of Russian American woman opens amid rising tensions

Karelina was born in Yekaterinburg and was arrested in February while visiting family.

Russia's main domestic security agency, the Federal Security Service, charges that Karelina raised money for a Ukrainian organization that was providing weapons, ammunition and other supplies to the Ukrainian military. Her boyfriend has said she made a single donation of about $50 to a Ukrainian organization, according to media reports.

Karelina faces a sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted. Almost all Russian criminal cases that make it to court end in convictions.

Gershkovich, the highest-profile American behind bars in Russia, is accused of gathering secret information from a tank factory in Yekaterinburg's region. His employers deny the allegation, and the U.S. State Department has declared him to be wrongfully detained.

Gershkovich's trial, also closed, is to begin on Wednesday.

A journalist for U.S.-funded Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe with U.S. and Russian dual citizenship has been held since October on charges of gathering military information and failing to register as a foreign agent.

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has sharply cracked down on dissent and has passed laws that criminalize criticism of the operation in Ukraine and remarks considered to discredit the Russian military. Concern has risen since then that Russia could be targeting U.S. nationals for arrest.