Travis Scott is released from police custody after arrest over a Paris hotel altercation

Prosecutors in France say Travis Scott, the rapper, has been released from police custody a day after his arrest at a Paris hotel following an altercation with a security guard
Travis Scott watches the France vs' Germany game during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Travis Scott watches the France vs' Germany game during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By BARBARA SURK and JONATHAN LANDRUM JR. – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Travis Scott was released from French police custody without a charge after his arrest at a Paris hotel following an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Saturday.

In a statement, the Paris prosecutor’s office said, “the police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (against him) were terminated because the incident was minor.”

Scott was arrested early Friday after police were called to the Georges V hotel to detain a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard,” according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office. The hotel security guard had intervened in the altercation between the rapper and his bodyguard.

The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the United States rally over Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

Scott is one of the biggest stars in hip hop whose birth name is Jacques Webster. He has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

In June, Scott was arrested in Miami Beach on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and public intoxication after officers said they had found him at the city's marina shouting obscenities at people on a yacht and disobeyed their order to leave.

Surk reported from Nice, France.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs' United States game during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Travis Scott tosses the ball back in before the France vs' Germany game during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pau Gasol greets Travis Scott before the USA vs' Serbia game during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs' United States game during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

