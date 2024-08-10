Travis Scott is released from police custody after arrest over a Paris hotel altercation

PARIS (AP) — Travis Scott was released from French police custody without a charge after his arrest at a Paris hotel following an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Saturday.

In a statement, the Paris prosecutor’s office said, “the police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (against him) were terminated because the incident was minor.”

Scott was arrested early Friday after police were called to the Georges V hotel to detain a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard,” according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office. The hotel security guard had intervened in the altercation between the rapper and his bodyguard.