Travis Hunter is skipping workouts at Colorado's pro day

Two-way star Travis Hunter has apparently decided not to participate in the University of Colorado's pro day
Colorado offensive lineman Justin Mayers takes part in a lifting drill during the school's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado offensive lineman Justin Mayers takes part in a lifting drill during the school's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By ARNIE STAPLETON and PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
54 minutes ago

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Two-way star Travis Hunter apparently has decided to skip Colorado's pro day with the Heisman Trophy winner projected to be a top-3 pick in the NFL draft later this month.

Hunter also skipped workouts at the NFL scouting combine and the Big 12 Pro Day, as did quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was expected to throw in the afternoon. His brother, safety Shilo Sanders, skipped the bench press and vertical jumps that began the day, citing a sore right shoulder.

Hundreds of NFL talent evaluators descended on Colorado's campus Friday for the Buffaloes' pro day, which was dubbed the “We Ain't Hard 2 Find Showcase,” a nod to one of Colorado coach Deion “Prime” Sanders' mottos.

Hunter, who won the Heisman, Chuck Bednarik and Fred Biletnikoff awards last season, also skipped drills and workouts at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, where he met with several teams picking high in the upcoming draft.

The 21-year-old two-way star had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense, 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, eight forced incompletions and four interceptions on defense while allowing just one touchdown last season when the Buffaloes went 9-4.

One player not invited to the combine who had a nice start Friday was wide receiver Will Sheppard (6-2 1/4, 196 pounds), who posted an impressive 40 1/2-inch vertical jump. His hands measured at 9 7/8 inches and his wing span was 79 1/4 inches, very good numbers for a pass catcher.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders declines to take part in a weightlifting drill during the school's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado linebacker LaVonta Bentley takes part in a lifting drill during the school's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FILE - Colorado safety Shilo Sanders (21) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Credit: AP

