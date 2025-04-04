Travis Hunter is skipping workouts at Colorado's pro day

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Two-way star Travis Hunter apparently has decided to skip Colorado's pro day with the Heisman Trophy winner projected to be a top-3 pick in the NFL draft later this month.

Hunter also skipped workouts at the NFL scouting combine and the Big 12 Pro Day, as did quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was expected to throw in the afternoon. His brother, safety Shilo Sanders, skipped the bench press and vertical jumps that began the day, citing a sore right shoulder.

Hundreds of NFL talent evaluators descended on Colorado's campus Friday for the Buffaloes' pro day, which was dubbed the “We Ain't Hard 2 Find Showcase,” a nod to one of Colorado coach Deion “Prime” Sanders' mottos.