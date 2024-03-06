BreakingNews
LIVE: Ashleigh Merchant testifies about Fani Willis before Georgia Special Committee on Investigations
Nation & World News

Travis and Jason Kelce attend bobblehead giveaway, cheer on Cavaliers to stunning win over Celtics

The Kelce brothers showed up for their own giveaway
Jason Kelce, left, and Travis Kelce, right, watch a video during a time out at the Celtics-Cavaliers NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Cleveland .Jason Kelce was given a framed jersey. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jason Kelce, left, and Travis Kelce, right, watch a video during a time out at the Celtics-Cavaliers NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Cleveland .Jason Kelce was given a framed jersey. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Kelce brothers showed up for their own giveaway, cheered on the Cavs and chugged beers.

No, Taylor Swift wasn't with them.

Cleveland-born Travis and Jason Kelce were both in attendance Tuesday night as the Cavaliers paid tribute to the NFL stars with a souvenir bobblehead depicting them in Cavs jerseys and holding basketballs.

The Kelces were treated to a memorable performance by the Cavs, who rallied from 22 points down in the fourth quarter to stun the Boston Celtics 105-104 and end the NBA's longest winning streak this season at 11 games.

During Cleveland's rally, Travis Kelce stood in front of his courtside seat and waved his arms, trying to keep the crowd rowdy.

“We had a blast,” Jason Kelce said in the hallway outside Cleveland's locker room.

The brothers arrived at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse shortly after 7 p.m. and were escorted along with a large group of family and friends by a security detail to one of the arena's luxury suites for some pregaming.

Soon after, they moved downstairs and sat next to the scorer's table near Cleveland's bench.

“They were talking to us the entire game," Cavs guard Darius Garland said. “I saw Travis stand up. He got the crowd going.”

During the first timeout in the opening quarter, the Cavs presented Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday after 13 seasons, with a framed No. 62 jersey.

Following a video tribute showing Jason's playing days at Cleveland Heights High School and in the NFL, Travis Kelce, a star tight end with Kansas City Chiefs and Swift's boyfriend, proudly held his brother's jersey above his head as the crowd roared for the Pro Bowl center, who was moved to tears.

In typical Jason Kelce form, he wore a sleeveless T-shirt and was enjoying a beer when play resumed. In the second half, the Kelces chugged beers in unison while they were shown on the arena's giant video board.

Swift, who began dating Travis Kelce during this past season, had a good excuse for not being present. She's on tour in Singapore. Travis Kelce was planning to join her there.

Beyond their football exploits, the Kelces have become well known for a podcast, “New Heights,” the name being a nod to their hometown.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Jason Kelce, second from right, and Travis Kelce, right, pose for a photo with fans courtside at the Celtics-Cavaliers NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Travis Kelce, right, cheers with fans in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Injured Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, left, talks with Travis Kelce, right, during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Travis Kelce cheers from courtside in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, left, celebrates with Jason Kelce, center, and Travis Kelce, right, after the Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, left, celebrates with Jason Kelce, center, and Travis Kelce, right, after the Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Roof of iconic Midtown restaurant partially collapses4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse School of Medicine wins $25M grant for cancer research
48m ago

Credit: AP

Nikki Haley suspends her campaign and leaves Trump as the last Republican candidate
34m ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her from office
5h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her from office
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Politicians seek new alliances to lead Haiti as gangs take over and premier tries to...
17m ago
A likely Yemen Houthi attack hits a ship, causing the first 'fatalities' in the assaults...
18m ago
Haley's exit from the GOP race pushes off — again — the day Americans could elect a woman...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles