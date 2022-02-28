Travelers to New Zealand will no longer need to isolate

Ardern said Monday her Cabinet was considering fully reopening the borders to tourists sooner than the current scheduled date of July for Australians and October for those from elsewhere in the world.

Earlier this month, the government announced it was ending the requirement that most incoming travelers spend time in quarantine hotel rooms run by the military. For now, that requirement remains for unvaccinated travelers.

New Zealand enacted some of the world’s strictest border controls when the pandemic began. The measures were initially credited with saving thousands of lives and allowed New Zealand to eliminate or contain several outbreaks.

But the controls have increasingly been viewed as out-of-step in a world where the virus is becoming endemic, and in a country where it is now spreading rapidly.

New Zealand has been recording about 15,000 cases of COVID-19 per day, up from 2,000 just 10 days ago as an outbreak of the omicron variant spreads.

Some political opponents of Ardern have long called for a loosening of border restrictions and welcomed the move, although they said it should also apply immediately to tourists.

Caption John Davis, who hasn't been back to New Zealand since 2019, is embraced by his daughter Amber Davis, left, and grand-daughter Maddison, right, after arriving at Auckland International Airport, Auckland, New Zealand on Feb. 26, 2022. New Zealand is ending a requirement that incoming travelers isolate themselves as it continues to dismantle its coronavirus border protections in the face of a growing domestic outbreak. (Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Brett Phibbs