Travel conditions favorable for much of East Coast

Much of the eastern half of the nation will be dry with favorable travel conditions Wednesday.
High pressure will move across the Carolinas, while cold air and brisk conditions will continue in the Northeast. Much of the area from coastal New England to the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and South Central states will be sunny. An exception will be the Florida’s east coast, where there will be clouds and spotty showers.
Farther west, a gusty south wind will briefly bring in milder air over the Great Lakes, as well as the Ohio and Mississippi valleys. This warmup will occur ahead of a cold front that will stretch from Lake Superior to the Oklahoma Panhandle. Northwest of this front, colder air will build, with snow from Colorado and Wyoming to North Dakota and northern Minnesota. There will be gusty wind over the northern and central Plains with cold air. There will be spotty rain showers in parts of New Mexico, south of the cold air.
Much of the Pacific Coast will be dry. Wind will begin to kick up in Southern California as a Santa Ana builds. A storm over the Pacific will arrive with heavy rain for western Washington on Thanksgiving Day. The storm may renew flooding and mudslides in the region.
Two storms will affect far western Washington and western British Columbia over the next several days. The storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and flooding. Strong wind will affect the coastline.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.