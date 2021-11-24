Travel conditions favorable for much of East Coast

High pressure will move across the Carolinas, while cold air and brisk conditions will continue in the Northeast. Much of the area from coastal New England to the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and South Central states will be sunny. An exception will be the Florida’s east coast, where there will be clouds and spotty showers.

Farther west, a gusty south wind will briefly bring in milder air over the Great Lakes, as well as the Ohio and Mississippi valleys. This warmup will occur ahead of a cold front that will stretch from Lake Superior to the Oklahoma Panhandle. Northwest of this front, colder air will build, with snow from Colorado and Wyoming to North Dakota and northern Minnesota. There will be gusty wind over the northern and central Plains with cold air. There will be spotty rain showers in parts of New Mexico, south of the cold air.