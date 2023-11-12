Translations of Vietnamese fiction and Egyptian poetry honored by translators assocation

English-language editions of a Vietnamese novel set everywhere from Saigon to Paris and of poetry by Egypt’s Iman Mersal are this year’s winners of National Translation Awards
National & World News
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — English-language editions of a Vietnamese novel set everywhere from Saigon to Paris and of the latest publication of poetry by Egypt's Iman Mersal are this year's winners of National Translation Awards.

The awards were announced Sunday by the American Literary Translators Association.

Thuân's novel “Chinatown,” translated from the Vietnamese by Nguyễn An Lý, won in the category for prose. The poetry prize was given to Mersal's “The Threshold,” translated from the Arabic by Robyn Creswell.

The winning translators will each receive $4,000.

“ALTA is incredibly proud to recognize Nguyễn An Lý and Robyn Creswell for their masterful translations from Vietnamese and Arabic respectively, in this the 25th year of the National Translation Award,” Elisabeth Jaquette, executive director of the translators association, said in a statement.

Previous winners include Peter Constantine's translation from the Russian of stories by Anton Chekhov, Martin Aitken's translation from the Norwegian of Karl Ove Knausgaard's “The Morning Star” and D.M. Black's translation from the Italian of Dante's “Purgatorio.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING
3rd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Augusta1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 things we learned after Georgia's 52-17 win over Ole Miss
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after being shot several times near Underground Atlanta, cops say
1h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video/

THINGS TO DO
Free concert alert: Darius Rucker in Atlanta Dec. 2 for SEC Championship game
3h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video/

THINGS TO DO
Free concert alert: Darius Rucker in Atlanta Dec. 2 for SEC Championship game
3h ago

Gridlock Guy: Examining why four pedestrians got hit on the same day in Decatur
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Texas A&M fires coach Jimbo Fisher, a move that will cost the school $75M
5m ago
Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine
8m ago
US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean
9m ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top