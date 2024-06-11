Transit bus leads Atlanta police on wild chase after officers respond to dispute, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — A transit bus in metro Atlanta fled from officers responding to a dispute on board Tuesday afternoon, barreling through vehicles as it led police on a lengthy chase into a neighboring county, according to police and television news footage.

News helicopters followed the dramatic pursuit of the Gwinnett County Transit bus, which police said took off after officers responded to the dispute around 4:30 p.m. near downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police said it was eventually stopped and a suspect was taken into custody.