Breaking: Suspect in custody after Gwinnett transit bus chase across 3 counties
Nation & World News

Transit bus leads Atlanta police on wild chase after officers respond to dispute, police say

Atlanta police say a transit bus fled from officers responding to a dispute on board, leading them on a wild and lenthty chase into a neighboring county before it was stopped
Updated 21 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A transit bus in metro Atlanta fled from officers responding to a dispute on board Tuesday afternoon, barreling through vehicles as it led police on a lengthy chase into a neighboring county, according to police and television news footage.

News helicopters followed the dramatic pursuit of the Gwinnett County Transit bus, which police said took off after officers responded to the dispute around 4:30 p.m. near downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police said it was eventually stopped and a suspect was taken into custody.

Television news footage showed the bus striking multiple vehicles and crossing onto the wrong side of a road with police in pursuit. At one point, a police vehicle appears to get in front of the bus, but it kept going.

It was not clear whether anyone was hurt. Atlanta police did not immediately release additional details.

News footage also showed police leading someone away from the bus in handcuffs after it stopped in neighboring DeKalb County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Suspect in custody after Gwinnett transit bus chase across 3 counties30m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Felon shot by officer after opening fire at Atlanta food court, police say
16m ago

Illegal firing in South Fulton, lawsuit claims

Credit: AP

AJC VISITS BORDER
Uncertainty grips U.S.-Mexico border in early days of Biden executive order

Credit: AP

AJC VISITS BORDER
Uncertainty grips U.S.-Mexico border in early days of Biden executive order

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun...
7m ago
The Latest
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun...
7m ago
Officials work to bring home US instructors recovering after stabbing attack at Chinese...
8m ago
Dog fight! Joey Chestnut out of July 4 hot dog eating contest due to deal with rival...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia Tech, ACC officials react to death of Homer Rice, longtime athletic director
With Cross Keys change, 13 high schools have Indians as mascot
Georgia Bulldogs contemplate life without Charlie Condon