Transfer deadline day: The Premier League's wild spending far from done after $2.5 billion spree

Premier League teams have spent more than $2.5 billion on players in a record outlay during European soccer’s transfer window

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Premier League teams have spent more than $2.5 billion on players in a record outlay during European soccer's offseason transfer window, leaving rival leagues across the continent in their wake.

They're far from finished.

Friday is deadline day in the transfer market and many of England's top teams are still looking to do business to finalize the reshaping of their squads for the first half of the season.

That includes English champion Manchester City, which completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton and also sold winger Cole Palmer to Chelsea.

Central midfielders are priorities for Liverpool and Manchester United, which is also looking for defensive reinforcements. Tottenham wants a striker.

Brighton, meanwhile, could complete one of the most exciting deals of the window as it negotiates to bring in 20-year-old Spain winger Ansu Fati from Barcelona.

Clubs are also eager to get rid of some fringe players to reduce the size of the squads, so expect outgoings at Chelsea and Tottenham in a rare season when they won't be playing in Europe.

United signed goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce to back up Andre Onana.

The window closes at 2200 GMT. Expect frantic dealings in the final few hours, especially.

Premier League clubs spent in excess of $2.2 billion in the 2022 transfer window in a show of financial strength fueled by income from huge global broadcasting deals worth about 10 billion pounds ($11.8 billion) over three seasons.

This year's spree tops that and it has been fronted again by Chelsea, whose spending on players could surpass an unprecedented $500 million in a single window. The club spent a combined $630 million across the last two windows, which were the first under its new American ownership.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

A Georgia woman’s audacious plan: Build longest U.S. paved bike trail2h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Fall-like temps to kick off college football, holiday weekend
50m ago

Credit: Austin Steele for the AJC

The Jolt: Dozens of Georgia mayors call for legislation to curb gun violence
49m ago

Credit: John Spink

ONLY ON AJC
TORPY: Hurricane Donald blows a crazy course of hostility through Georgia
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

ONLY ON AJC
TORPY: Hurricane Donald blows a crazy course of hostility through Georgia
1h ago

Separate shootings in Gwinnett County kill 3, injure 2
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

AP ELECTION BRIEF
What to expect in Rhode Island's special primaries
12m ago
In Mississippi, a tiny fish is reintroduced to the river where it disappeared 50 years...
12m ago
Pope arrives on first visit to Mongolia as Vatican relations with Russia and China remain...
15m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
17h ago
Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
21h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top