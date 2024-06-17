Trains collide in eastern India, killing at least 5 with rescue work ongoing

NEW DELHI (AP) — A cargo train rammed into a passenger train in India's eastern state of West Bengal on Monday, killing at least five people and injuring several others with rescue work ongoing.

The state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on social media platform X that a cargo train had collided with Kanchanjunga Express in the state's Darjeeling district. She said doctors, disaster-response teams and ambulances were engaged in rescue work at the site. “Action on war-footing initiated,” she said.

Police officer Abhishek Roy, who is at the site, told the New Delhi Television network that five people had died so far and 25 were injured in the collision, which occurred close to the New Jalpaiguri station.