ajc logo
X

Train service in Nigeria capital resumes after deadly attack

National & World News
By CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
Rail service has resumed between Nigeria's capital and neighboring Kaduna state eight months after a deadly attack

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Rail service in Nigeria's capital city resumed on Monday, eight months after assailants attacked a train with explosives and gunfire, killing seven people and abducting dozens of passengers.

Only a handful of passengers and armed security personnel were aboard the first trip from Abuja to neighboring Kaduna state.

“We are not scared because of the security measures they took,” said passenger Jafaar Sanusi. “There were many security forces in the train for protection.”

Authorities have blamed the brazen attack in March on the armed groups who have been kidnapping people for ransom in northwestern Nigeria.

Paschal Nnorli, general manager of the Abuja-Kaduna train service, said that officials had succeeded in getting the release of the abducted passengers and had stepped up security on the route.

“Insecurity is getting higher and higher on a daily basis in Nigeria, it is not peculiar to rail operations but we shall continue to do our best,” he said.

The train service is a key means of transport for many in Nigeria’s capital, a city of 3.6 million, because the major road to the city suffers frequent kidnappings and not many can afford air travel.

Credit: Chinedu Asadu

Credit: Chinedu Asadu

Credit: Chinedu Asadu

Credit: Chinedu Asadu

Credit: Chinedu Asadu

Credit: Chinedu Asadu

Editors' Picks

Credit: https://fetchyournews.com/

Talk show host and Georgia House candidate accused of illegal voting23m ago

Credit: Photographer: James Gathany

Sexually transmitted diseases surging in Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Bradley’s Buzz: Georgia-Ohio State is essentially the title game
2h ago

Credit: AP

As Brent Key holds news conference, transfer portal opens
5h ago

Credit: AP

As Brent Key holds news conference, transfer portal opens
5h ago

Credit: CUMULUS MEDAI

99X is back, replacing Rock 100.5
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Frank Augstein

Croatia beats Japan 3-1 in penalty shootout at World Cup
7m ago
Nick Bollettieri, coach to many tennis stars, dead at age 91
7m ago
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top