Train gunman tells French court his target only US soldiers

Abaaoud was thought to be the coordinator of the November attacks and was portrayed in court as the man behind the plot to carry out an attack on the train. One passenger, Mark Moogalian, who wrenched the Kalashnikov from the attacker as he emerged from a toilet, was injured in the back. El Khazzani told the court he had only meant to shoot him in the hand.

The drama on the train is portrayed by investigators as one of a series of IS-linked attacks in Europe.

“He put hate in my heart,” El Khazzani said of Abaaoud.

He said Abaaoud told him there were to be members of the European Commission in car 12 and three to five American soldiers.

The defendant could not explain how he was expected to recognize them or other targets. There were no known European officials in the first-class car. He said that in any event “I changed my mind” about killing anyone else on his mission. Asked whether he had repented, he said yes.