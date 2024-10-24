Nation & World News

Train carrying at least 50 people derails on Norway's north coast but no serious injuries reported

Police say a train running along Norway’s northern coast with at least 50 people on board has derailed but initial reports suggest there were no serious injuries
Updated 48 minutes ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A train running along Norway’s northern coast with at least 50 people on board derailed Thursday, police said, but initial reports suggested there were no serious injuries.

Train operator SJ said 90 tickets for the train had been sold but it could not immediately say how many people were on board. “Early information indicates that there are no serious injuries among the 90 passengers on board the train,” SJ said.

The Arctic Circle Express was on its way to the northern town of Bodoe. The Norwegian news agency NTB, citing the Joint Rescue Coordination Center for northern Norway, said there were “between 50 and 70 people on board the train.”

Photos on Norwegian media showed the locomotive and what appeared to be at least two passenger cars. The derailment happened near Bodoe, just north of the Arctic Circle.

Police said the train, which had five cars and one locomotive, was on its way from Trondheim to Bodoe. First responders were on location, police said in a statement.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A blaze burns down a brand-new fire station in Germany that lacked fire alarms
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

North Korea says it discovered the remains of a South Korean drone in Pyongyang
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

MARTA employee injured while working on tracks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Indonesia says its coast guard drove away Chinese ship that interrupted survey in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia's Gullah-Geechee community seeks path forward after deadly dock collapse11m ago
Turkey strikes Kurdish militant targets in Syria and Iraq for a second day14m ago
Union Pacific's profit grows 9% as the railroad delivers more but results fall short of...20m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
TORPY: Atlanta’s corruption watchdog in hot water - for doing her job
Kirby Smart further explains Georgia’s ‘Squib Kick That Wasn’t’