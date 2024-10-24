Train carrying at least 50 people derails on Norway's north coast but no serious injuries reported

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A train running along Norway’s northern coast with at least 50 people on board derailed Thursday, police said, but initial reports suggested there were no serious injuries.

Train operator SJ said 90 tickets for the train had been sold but it could not immediately say how many people were on board. “Early information indicates that there are no serious injuries among the 90 passengers on board the train,” SJ said.

The Arctic Circle Express was on its way to the northern town of Bodoe. The Norwegian news agency NTB, citing the Joint Rescue Coordination Center for northern Norway, said there were “between 50 and 70 people on board the train.”