Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries

Updated 36 minutes ago
Spanish officials say two trains have collided near Barcelona and 155 people have been hurt

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two trains collided near Barcelona early Wednesday, injuring 155 people but none seriously, Spanish officials said.

Emergency services for Catalonia said that although three people were taken to medical centers none of the passengers was considered seriously hurt. No further details on the nature of the injuries were given by officials.

Officials say that the collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona.

Firefighters said that no passengers were trapped.

Ester Capella, the Catalan government’s representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials were studying the incident.

