Nation & World News

Train collision in Chile kills at least 2 people and injures several others

At least two people have been killed and nine others injured when a train full of passengers collided head-on with another train on a test run just outside Chile’s capital of Santiago
Police and firefighters inspect two trains that collided in San Bernardo, Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexandre Plaza)

Police and firefighters inspect two trains that collided in San Bernardo, Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexandre Plaza)
7 minutes ago

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — At least two people were killed and nine others injured Thursday when a train full of passengers collided head-on with another train on a test run just outside Chile's capital of Santiago.

Investigations were underway to determine the cause of the crash, which vaulted one car fully on top of a car from the other train.

The eight-car freight train, which was carrying 1,346 tons of copper, was also packed with people, while the other train had 10 workers on board operating a speed test, the state rail company said.

Authorities have not identified the two people killed. The nine injured included four Chinese nationals who were receiving treatment at hospitals near the crash site in San Bernardo, Chile.

“We have to identify what the causes are and take the corresponding measures,” Transportation Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz told The Associated Press.

Police inspect two trains that collided in San Bernardo, Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)



A train sits on top of another after they collided in San Bernardo, Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 20, 2024.(AP Photo/Esteban Felix)



